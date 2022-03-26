alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Trading Up 0.5%

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Rating) shares were up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €13.15 ($14.45) and last traded at €13.02 ($14.31). Approximately 64,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 583,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.96 ($14.24).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.43) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($21.98) price target on alstria office REIT in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €20.05 ($22.03) price target on alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €17.99 ($19.77).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.95.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

