Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.79.

AYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Alteryx stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $90.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average is $64.75. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,237,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing acquired 320,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.69 per share, with a total value of $17,533,668.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

