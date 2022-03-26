Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Lowered to $85.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AYX. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.79.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 0.65. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $90.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.75.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing acquired 320,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.69 per share, with a total value of $17,533,668.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 126.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 49,568 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Alteryx by 4.2% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Alteryx by 54.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 5.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 21.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.