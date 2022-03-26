Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DIT opened at $173.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.79. Amcon Distributing has a 1 year low of $111.14 and a 1 year high of $270.00.

Amcon Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

