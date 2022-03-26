American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.01. 39,481,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,680,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.86) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after buying an additional 1,999,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,169,912 shares of the airline’s stock worth $218,247,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,013,846 shares of the airline’s stock worth $164,444,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,864,681 shares of the airline’s stock worth $105,330,000 after buying an additional 531,471 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

