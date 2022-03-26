American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.71.

NYSE:ACC opened at $55.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 230.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.96.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 783.37%.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.