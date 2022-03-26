American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.870-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AEP stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.84. 2,031,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,589,051. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $98.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.99 and its 200 day moving average is $87.16.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.48.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,831 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,544,000 after acquiring an additional 19,562 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.