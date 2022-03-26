American Express’ (AXP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $190.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.01. American Express has a 52-week low of $136.76 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

