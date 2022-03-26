Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) were down 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 29,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 590,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amesite in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Amesite in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amesite in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amesite in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amesite by 1,161.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 364,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. Its customers include businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

