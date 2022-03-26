Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of AP stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AP. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 205,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 251.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. 45.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

