Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of AP stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.
