Analysts Anticipate Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to Post $7.76 EPS

Equities analysts expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $7.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.99. Anthem posted earnings of $7.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $28.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.25 to $28.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $32.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.03 to $32.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.30.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $7.03 on Monday, hitting $480.76. The company had a trading volume of 857,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,131. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.18. Anthem has a 1 year low of $349.05 and a 1 year high of $485.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Anthem by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,899,000 after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Anthem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 18.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 33.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

