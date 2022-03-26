Analysts Anticipate Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Burning Rock Biotech’s earnings. Burning Rock Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Burning Rock Biotech.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.71). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 142.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $2,349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth about $2,045,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 12,960.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 155,785 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 115.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 38,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BNR traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,866. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. The company has a market cap of $985.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of -1.54. Burning Rock Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.64.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

