Analysts Anticipate Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) to Announce -$0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.58). Quanterix posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 117.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.68). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 52.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QTRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Shares of QTRX traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.24. 167,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,940. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $47,699.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $67,863.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,047 shares of company stock worth $396,471 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanterix (QTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.