Analysts Anticipate Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) to post $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. 614,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,829. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $67.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

