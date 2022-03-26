Analysts Anticipate SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Brokerages expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. SPX reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SPX.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

SPXC traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.91. 157,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,354. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SPX has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $68.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SPX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPX by 9.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in SPX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPX (Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.