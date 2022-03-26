Analysts Expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Post -$0.62 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.62) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.96). Cellectis reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cellectis.
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.37. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 170.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cellectis by 1,066.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cellectis by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Cellectis during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cellectis during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 39.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CLLS opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Cellectis has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $21.46.
Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
