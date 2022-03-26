Analysts Expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Post -$0.62 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.62) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.96). Cellectis reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.37. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 170.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cellectis by 1,066.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cellectis by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Cellectis during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cellectis during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 39.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLLS opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Cellectis has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $21.46.

About Cellectis (Get Rating)

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.