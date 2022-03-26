Analysts Expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) will post $14.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.03 billion. HCA Healthcare reported sales of $13.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $61.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.62 billion to $61.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $64.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.72 billion to $65.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 EPS.

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,353 shares of company stock worth $13,888,464. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,678,000 after acquiring an additional 100,929 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 394,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,507,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HCA traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $260.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $185.21 and a one year high of $272.26.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.