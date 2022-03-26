Analysts Expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $722.54 Million

Brokerages expect that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) will report sales of $722.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $729.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $717.00 million. IDEX reported sales of $652.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share.

IEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 114.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,530,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in IDEX by 9.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,555,000 after buying an additional 266,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after buying an additional 218,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 648.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,701,000 after buying an additional 208,067 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.17. The company had a trading volume of 522,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,374. IDEX has a 52-week low of $181.66 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.76.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.