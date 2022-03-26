Analysts Expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) to announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Ingersoll Rand also posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

IR traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,214,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,740. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average is $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

