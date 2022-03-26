Analysts Expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) to post sales of $163.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.10 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $69.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $662.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $658.29 million to $667.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $691.65 million, with estimates ranging from $680.00 million to $703.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

KRG traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $22.45. 700,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,426. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

