Analysts Expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to Post -$1.30 EPS

Brokerages expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the lowest is ($1.47). Mirum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.68) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.01) to ($4.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($2.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

MIRM opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $720.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.45. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $24.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

