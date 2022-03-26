Analysts Expect OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OncoSec Medical.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 62,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,387. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in OncoSec Medical by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 145,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 44,042 shares in the last quarter. 16.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

