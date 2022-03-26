Analysts Expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.62. TowneBank posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%.

TOWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. City State Bank acquired a new position in TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth $19,737,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,736,000 after acquiring an additional 207,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.66. 124,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,028. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

