Analysts Expect Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Vtex (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vtex’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vtex will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vtex.

Get Vtex alerts:

VTEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vtex in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vtex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Shares of NYSE:VTEX traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,063,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. Vtex has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,504,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vtex by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,983 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Vtex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,110,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,551,000. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vtex (Get Rating)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vtex (VTEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.