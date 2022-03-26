Analysts Issue Forecasts for Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst S. Li anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities started coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.00.

Shares of CTS opened at C$9.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.02. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$4.91 and a 52-week high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.