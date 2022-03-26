Analysts Offer Predictions for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.
BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.
BJ opened at $64.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.00. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $42.62 and a twelve month high of $74.09.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.
About BJ’s Wholesale Club (Get Rating)
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.