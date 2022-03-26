Analysts Offer Predictions for Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MPW has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,118,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,681,000 after purchasing an additional 629,335 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.45%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

