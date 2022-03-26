Analysts Set Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Price Target at $800.00

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $800.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.53) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.99) to GBX 800 ($10.53) in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS BYPLF remained flat at $$13.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99. Bodycote has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $13.00.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

