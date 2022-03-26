Analysts Set Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target at $62.83

Shares of Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of EMRAF traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,516. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.13. Emera has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $51.35.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera Caribbean Incorporated.

