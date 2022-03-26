Analysts Set GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) PT at C$67.80

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$67.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, Senior Officer Christian Marcoux bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$55.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,120.

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$52.27. The company had a trading volume of 22,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.68. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$43.75 and a 1 year high of C$60.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

