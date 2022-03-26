Analysts Set GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) PT at C$67.80

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$67.80.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
In related news, Senior Officer Christian Marcoux bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$55.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,120.
About GDI Integrated Facility Services (Get Rating)
GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.
Featured Stories
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.