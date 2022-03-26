Analysts Set Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Target Price at C$98.25

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$98.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$106.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$92.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of TSE:MG traded down C$0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$79.21. The company had a trading volume of 562,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,206. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$91.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$98.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41. Magna International has a one year low of C$70.16 and a one year high of C$126.00. The firm has a market cap of C$23.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

In related news, Director Mary Lou Maher acquired 1,000 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$97.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$189,930.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

