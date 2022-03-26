Analysts Set Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Price Target at $9.83

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUNL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunlight Financial by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUNL traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,383. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47. Sunlight Financial has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

