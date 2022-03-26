Analyzing Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) and Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) and Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.5% of Logitech International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Mandiant shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Logitech International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Mandiant shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Logitech International and Mandiant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logitech International 1 2 6 0 2.56 Mandiant 1 5 0 0 1.83

Logitech International currently has a consensus price target of $100.43, indicating a potential upside of 30.75%. Mandiant has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential downside of 16.63%. Given Logitech International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Logitech International is more favorable than Mandiant.

Profitability

This table compares Logitech International and Mandiant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logitech International 13.17% 35.43% 20.32% Mandiant 149.32% -13.14% -3.48%

Risk and Volatility

Logitech International has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandiant has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Logitech International and Mandiant’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logitech International $5.25 billion N/A $947.26 million $4.45 17.26 Mandiant $483.45 million 10.83 $916.14 million $3.81 5.88

Logitech International has higher revenue and earnings than Mandiant. Mandiant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logitech International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Logitech International beats Mandiant on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logitech International (Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps. Its brands include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones. The company was founded by Daniel Borel, Pierluigi Zappacosta, and Giacamo Marini on October 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

About Mandiant (Get Rating)

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other. Its portfolio includes Mandiant Solutions, which include threat intelligence, security validation, and automated alert investigation integrated in the Mandiant Advantage platform, managed services, and professional services. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz on February 18, 2004, and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

