Analyzing TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) & ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of TriNet Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of ACV Auctions shares are held by institutional investors. 39.3% of TriNet Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TriNet Group and ACV Auctions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $4.54 billion 1.38 $338.00 million $5.07 18.79 ACV Auctions $358.43 million 6.16 -$78.18 million ($0.90) -15.71

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions. ACV Auctions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriNet Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TriNet Group and ACV Auctions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 ACV Auctions 0 2 11 0 2.85

TriNet Group currently has a consensus price target of $87.31, indicating a potential downside of 8.34%. ACV Auctions has a consensus price target of $29.83, indicating a potential upside of 110.99%. Given ACV Auctions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than TriNet Group.

Profitability

This table compares TriNet Group and ACV Auctions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 7.44% 43.60% 10.89% ACV Auctions -21.89% -13.47% -8.06%

Summary

TriNet Group beats ACV Auctions on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc., operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

