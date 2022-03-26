AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANAB. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded AnaptysBio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.25.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Shares of ANAB opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.71. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,081,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AnaptysBio (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.