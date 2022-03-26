Anglo American’s (AAL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 4,200 ($55.29) target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AAL. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.13) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.76) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($50.03) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.39) to GBX 4,100 ($53.98) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($41.47) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Sunday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,491.11 ($45.96).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 3,979 ($52.38) on Friday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,350 ($30.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,141.50 ($54.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £53.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,604.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,136.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In related news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.59), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($3,152,328.86).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

