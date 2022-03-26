ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.97. 484,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.31. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.25.

About ANSYS (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.