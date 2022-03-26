Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) PT Lowered to €46.00

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from €65.00 ($71.43) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APEMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $65.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.06.

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

