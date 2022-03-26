Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) PT Lowered to €46.00

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from €65.00 ($71.43) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APEMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.
OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $65.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.06.
About Aperam (Get Rating)
Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.
