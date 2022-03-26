Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised Applied Genetic Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. 35.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AGTC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,621. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.77. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

