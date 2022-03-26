Appreciate Group (LON:APP) Trading 0.7% Higher

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30). 201,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 360,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.85 ($0.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of £41.93 million and a P/E ratio of 9.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.60.

Get Appreciate Group alerts:

In other news, insider John Sullivan (Ian) O’Doherty acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($17,114.27).

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. It offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift cards; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer vouchers; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency that provides access for customers to travel operators; single store gift cards and vouchers; corporate gift cards; hampers and gifts; and group travel services, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online destination for gift cards and vouchers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appreciate Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appreciate Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.