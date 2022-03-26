Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

Shares of APTX opened at $2.65 on Friday. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a current ratio of 20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTX. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Aptinyx news, Director Joan W. Miller acquired 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aptinyx by 244.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 205,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 88,141 shares in the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

