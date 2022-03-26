Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Shares of APTX stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 20.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68.

APTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Aptinyx news, Director Joan W. Miller acquired 17,700 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $50,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 88,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 205,553 shares in the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptinyx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

