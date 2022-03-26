Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of Aptinyx stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a current ratio of 20.18. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptinyx news, Director Joan W. Miller purchased 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $50,091.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aptinyx by 244.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx (Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.