Aptose Biosciences Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

APS opened at C$1.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$139.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.27. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of C$1.30 and a 52-week high of C$8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

