Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

APTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of APTO stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,070.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25,982 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.