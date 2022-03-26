Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Earns Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Apyx Medical’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APYX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Apyx Medical from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apyx Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. Apyx Medical has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $213.80 million, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 31.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Apyx Medical by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

