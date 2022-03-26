Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbe Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arbe Robotics stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. Arbe Robotics has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $17.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22.

About Arbe Robotics (Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.