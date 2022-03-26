Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group stock opened at GBX 1,000 ($13.16) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 915.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 888.17. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 799.98 ($10.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,190 ($15.67). The stock has a market cap of £150.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Thursday.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

