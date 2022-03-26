ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.18.

AETUF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of AETUF traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 67,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0781 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

