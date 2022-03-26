Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $37.36 EPS

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($39.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.49) by ($37.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ACLX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 140,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,402. Arcellx has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $19.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACLX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Its lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

